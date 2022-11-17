Church Briefs: Nov. 17, 2022

<strong>Grace United’s Christmas and Bake Sale</strong>

Grace United Community Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, is having a Christmas and Bake Sale to support its Missions. They will be selling gently used Christmas decorations and miscellaneous items. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>St. Rose’s monthly mass, KVSO concert</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Enter through the West door under the canopy. The chapel is upstairs, and there is an elevator. Everyone is welcome. Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present a String Quartet Concert at St. Rose. Tickets cost $15 each. Before the performance at 6 p.m., a wine and appetizer reception will be held in the lower church hall. Tickets for the reception cost $15. Advance tickets for both are available from any board member or at Adcraft Printers at 1355 W. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. Proceeds will go toward the Chapel’s air-conditioner and pipe replacement emergency fund.

<strong>Free Thanksgiving Community Dinner</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Redeeming Life Ministries at 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, will host its free Thanksgiving community dinner. There will be gift raffle drawings. Deliveries available if needed by calling 815-573-3458.

<strong>Harvest Dinner at New Genesis</strong>

From 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, New Genesis at 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee will host a harvest dinner under the theme “Chapter 915; Order of the eastern star.”

The dinner is free, and the menu will include turkey and dressing, homemade macaroni and cheese, green beans, white potatoes, collard greens, ham, fried chicken, candied yams, potato salad, deviled eggs and cranberry sauce. Desserts include peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, pecan pie, pineapple coconut cake, banana pudding and a host of other treats. Beverages include pop and water.

<strong>New Vision’s Community Dinner</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, New Vision MB Church will have its community Thanksgiving dinner at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. All are welcome. For more information, call 815-231-6756.

<strong>First Baptist’s Weekly Sunday Evening Service</strong>

New from the First Baptist Church of Momence is a weekly Sunday evening service. At 5:30 p.m. weekly, the church will sing a few hymns (sometimes acapella) then enjoy a time of preaching and teaching from God’s Word. The church is at 2268 N. State Route 1-17 in Momence.

<strong>St. John Paul II’s Christmas Past Sale</strong>

St. John Paul II Parish CCW will host its annual Christmas Past Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner</strong>

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will be serving free dinners for the community from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Carry-out orders for seniors and physically challenged by calling 815-278-4237, please call in advance. A food pantry is on site. The pastor is Ernest Rucker.

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist’s Rummage Sale</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon, will host a large rummage sale including a bake sale and lunch. There will be bag-sale clothing and books. Kitchen items, winter clothing for everyone, bedding, framed art, Christmas items and more will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Harvest Day Service

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee will host a Harvest Day Service and 100 turkey giveaway after the service.

— Daily Journal staff report

For local churches and worship times, see B3.