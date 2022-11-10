Church Briefs: Nov. 10, 2022

<strong>Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

On Saturday, Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, will host the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. Deliveries will be limited to senior facilities only by calling 815-939-1713. The public will be served at noon. Pastor is Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Thanksgiving Service</strong>

Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish invites the public to a Community Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield. Handicap accessible with elevator.

<strong>Mt. Olive Pastor anniversary celebration</strong>

The Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Ave., Bradley, will be celebrating their pastor’s, Pastor Clarence Dailey, anniversary with 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. services Sunday.

• The 11 a.m. guest speaker: Pastor Tyrone Baity, Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago.

• The 3:30 p.m. guest speaker: Pastor Dr. Wade Stevenson, Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, Waukegan.

All are invited to celebrate this event.

<strong>Grace United’s Christmas and Bake Sale</strong>

Grace United Community Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, is having a Christmas and Bake Sale to support its Missions. They will be selling gently used Christmas decorations and miscellaneous items. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

<strong>St. Rose’s monthly mass, KVSO concert</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Enter through the West door under the canopy. The chapel is upstairs, and there is an elevator. Everyone is welcome. Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 19, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present a String Quartet Concert at St. Rose. Tickets cost $15 each. Before the performance at 6 p.m., a wine and appetizer reception will be held in the lower church hall. Tickets for the reception cost $15. Advance tickets for both are available from any board member or at Adcraft Printers at 1355 W. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. Proceeds will go toward the Chapel’s air-conditioner and pipe replacement emergency fund.

<strong>Free Thanksgiving Community Dinner</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, Redeeming Life Ministries at 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, will host its free Thanksgiving community dinner. There will be gift raffle drawings. Deliveries available if needed by calling 815-573-3458.

<strong>Harvest Dinner at New Genesis</strong>

From 4 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, New Genesis at 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee will host a harvest dinner under the theme “Chapter 915; Order of the eastern star.”

The dinner is free, and the menu will include turkey and dressing, homemade macaroni and cheese, green beans, white potatoes, collard greens, ham, fried chicken, candied yams, potato salad, deviled eggs and cranberry sauce. Desserts include peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, pecan pie, pineapple coconut cake, banana pudding and a host of other treats. Beverages include pop and water.

<strong>Grace UMC having sale this weekend</strong>

Grace Uninted Methodist Church is holding a church sale this weekend to support its various charities, including Blessings in a Backpack.

The sale will be held at the church at 735 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The sale will have everything you can think of, and there is also a bake sale.

For more information, contact Anna Carmain at 815-471-5777.

