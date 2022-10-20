Church Briefs: Oct. 20, 2022

<strong>Rummage Sale in Watseka</strong>

The Watseka First Presbyterian Church ladies are having a Rummage Sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $3 bag sale will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The church is at 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka. There will be a lot of fall and Christmas decorations, clothing, household goods and baby gear (strollers, etc.). All proceeds go toward mission projects.

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist Rummage Sale</strong>

There will be a Large Fall Rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon. There will be winter clothing for the whole family, small appliances, some furniture, bedding, tools, Halloween and Christmas items and more. Lunch and a bake sale will be available. There will be a bag sale for clothing and books.

<strong>Greater New Hope’s 50th anniversary</strong>

Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. and Greater New Hope M.B. Church will host their 50th Year Church Anniversary and Mortgage Burning Celebration. Events will be held at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday during the month of October.

• Oct. 23 — Dr. Louis Malone, of St. Luke M.B. Church, Rockford

• Oct. 30— Dr. Ricky Freeman, of Ebeneezer Baptist Church, Austin, Texas

All are welcome for the milestone celebration at 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee.

<strong>Missionaries speaking at First Baptist</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Joe and Allie Lemenager, missionaries working with Greater Europe Mission in Frankfurt, Germany, will be speaking at First Baptist Church of Momence, 2268 IL-1, Momence. The will discuss the spiritual need in Germany, as it is estimated the evangelical population is 2.08%.

<strong>Broken Mary: A Journey of Hope</strong>

At 3 p.m. Sunday at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, there will be a presentation from Kevin Matthews, Chicago radio personality. He is the author of “Broken Mary,” his story of his early years in radio and comedy, his career, his struggle with MS, his awakening to the dignity of women and his chance encounter with a broken statue of Mary. The event is free and family-friendly. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bmcss.org" target="_blank">bmcss.org</a>.

<strong>Dorcas Annual Chili Supper</strong>

The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence is holding their annual Chili Supper from 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at 2nd and Pine. Tickets for adults cost $8, children 6-10 are $3, and 5 and younger are free.

Hamburgers and hot dogs are available as well as carryouts. Come enjoy hot chili and wonderful desserts after Bordertown Hauntings. The event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

<strong>Caldwell Chapel Celebrates 120th Homecoming</strong>

Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, will commemorate its 120th anniversary at noon Sunday. The Rev. Joel D. Miles, pastor of Greater Walters AME Zion Church of Chicago and the Presiding Elder of the Chicago District of the denomination, will be the guest speaker for the occasion.

The church, founded in 1902 and originally located on Kankakee’s south side, was relocated to its present location in 1922. The frame building used then was replaced in 1955 with a new church building and parsonage. A new sanctuary was completed and dedicated in 2002.

Through the years, Caldwell has offered its facilities for community forums and meetings, including the organization of Kankakee County’s NAACP and the Franklin School (now Millie Proegler) Parent Teacher Association. The church’s outreach ministries include (but are not limited to) free clothing giveaways, annual free pre-Thanksgiving meals, partnering with other churches and organizations in holiday meals and gift giving.

The church has had a total of 19 pastors during its history, the longest tenure being that of the late Rev. Nathan N. Richmond Sr. who served for 27 years. Caldwell’s current pastor, the Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes, began her 13th year as pastor in June.

Caldwell Chapel continues its Christian mission by “doing it God’s way!”

<strong>Gospel singer coming to Manteno</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30, Billy Walker, gospel singer from Tennessee, will be in concert at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. A free offering will be taken.

<strong>Love’s Closet Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, Love’s Closet, through Manteno Church of God at 126 E. First St., will host a free winter clothing giveaway with clothing available in all sizes.

<strong>Calvary Bible Church offering items</strong>

Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais, has several items available for a good home or a church in need. Items available include: Allen Organ — ADC 222A version, choir robes with blue and red stoles (app. 50) and choir sheet and book music.

Call the church at 815-932-8733 for more information.

— Daily Journal staff report

