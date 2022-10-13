Church Briefs: Oct. 13, 2022

<strong>United Methodist rummage sale</strong>

The Watseka United Methodist Church Women’s group is planning a rummage sale Friday and Saturday. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Saturday will be a “bag sale” — shoppers will be given a cloth bag that can be filled and purchased for $3 per bag.

The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

<strong>Public Square Rosary Rally</strong>

At noon Saturday, St. Margaret Mary Church, Main St., Herscher, will host the 2022 Public Square Rosary Rally. Please bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will move to the church halls.

For more information, call Cindy Gagnon at 815-933-4077, Rhonda Berns at 815-426-5015 or Kathy Meli at 815-928-8988.

<strong>Little Dresses for Africa</strong>

First Baptist Church of Kankakee 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee, will be holding “Little Dresses for Africa” sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Join us to help sew pillow case dresses for girls in Africa and all over the world. Please bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information, call Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.

<strong>Bringing Back the Fellowship</strong>

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Pleasant Grove Music Ministry will host an evening of fellowship through music at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Maternity’s Family Fun Fall Festival</strong>

Beginning at noon, after the 11 a.m. Mass, is a festival to celebrate Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary. There will be hotdogs, pizza, popcorn, cotton candy, drinks, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, kids crafts, a bake sale, live music, games and a cake walk. This event will take place rain or shine. The event is free and open to the public. It’ll be held on church grounds at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>Greater New Hope’s 50th anniversary</strong>

Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. and Greater New Hope M.B. Church will host their 50th Year Church Anniversary and Mortgage Burning Celebration. Events will be held at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday during the month of October.

• Oct. 16 — Dr. Jarvis Hanson, of New Nazareth M.B. Church, Chicago

• Oct. 23 — Dr. Louis Malone, of St. Luke M.B. Church, Rockford

• Oct. 30— Dr. Ricky Freeman, of Ebeneezer Baptist Church, Austin, Texas

All are welcome for the milestone celebration at 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee.

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist Rummage Sale</strong>

There will be a Large Fall Rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon. There will be winter clothing for the whole family, small appliances, some furniture, bedding, tools, Halloween and Christmas items and more. Lunch and a bake sale will be available. There will be a bag sale for clothing and books.

<strong>Missionaries speaking at First Baptist</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, Joe and Allie Lemenager, missionaries working with Greater Europe Mission in Frankfurt, Germany, will be speaking at First Baptist Church of Momence, 2268 IL-1, Momence. The will discuss the spiritual need in Germany, as it is estimated the evangelical population is 2.08%.

<strong>Calvary Bible Church offering items</strong>

Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais, has several items available for a good home or a church in need. Items available include: Allen Organ — ADC 222A version, choir robes with blue and red stoles (app. 50) and choir sheet and book music.

Call the church at 815-932-8733 for more information.

