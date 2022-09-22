Church Briefs: Sept. 22, 2022

<strong>GEO Kids</strong>

GEO Kids, an evening Bible study and activity program for children ages 5 to sixth grade, starts this week at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Pre-registration is a must in order to provide supplies for all; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. For more information, call Amy Fox at 815-933-4408. Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church Rummage Sale</strong>

A Rummage Sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church Rummage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, Our Savior Lutheran Church will be hosting a rummage sale with its lowest prices ever. All merchandise previously priced $1 or less is now 25 cents. All items above will be $1. There will be a special bag sale Saturday.

<strong>Old Fashioned Gospel Revival</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting an Old Fashioned Gospel Revival.

“The Love of Christ City Wide Gospel Revival” will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, concluding with an 11 a.m. service on Oct. 2.

The theme is “The Love of Christ to all God’s People.” There will be dynamic speakers each night at this soul-saving revival. Pastor James K. Smith and Minister Darice R. Smith. Call 763-300-3149 for more information.

<strong>Love’s Closet Winter Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, there will be a winter clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. The giveaway is part of Love’s Closet.

Clothing is available in all sizes and coats are available. Clothing also is available during the year. If anyone is in need of clothing because of adverse circumstances, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>St. Joseph’s Pork Chop Drive-Thru</strong>

St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society of Bradley will host a luncheon drive-thru Oct. 2. It will be held by the Ministry Center parking lot, accessible from Grove Street, north of the school.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., sandwich, chips and applesauce costs $8; add water for $1 per bottle. Proceeds help make church entrances more handicap accessible and ease entry for those with walkers.

<strong>Annunciation Church Greekfest returns</strong>

On Oct. 2, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 87th annual Greek Food Festival on its historic church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, wonderful Greek food. The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015 or Penny Denoyer at 815-937-4026.

