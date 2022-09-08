Church Briefs: Sept. 8, 2022

<strong>Prayer at Courthouse</strong>

At 10 a.m. Saturday, New Vision will have prayer on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn with the message of “Guns down, kneel down” to follow up on last month’s march. All are welcome to attend.

The church also is holding a water drive to help the residents of Jackson, Miss. All that are able, bring cases of water to 1501 E. Merchant St., and the church will be taking the water down next week.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:newvision815@gmail.com" target="_blank">newvision815@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Manteno United Methodist’s Fall Kick-Off</strong>

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Manteno United Methodist Church at 255 W. Second St., Manteno, will host a fall kick-off. Sunday School and Adult Bible Studies will follow the kick off. See <a href="https://www.mantenoumc.org" target="_blank">mantenoumc.org</a> for weekly small groups and Bible studies.

<strong>Asbury United Methodist’s Fall Fest</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church will celebrate its Homecoming Sunday with a Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Free activities will include inflatable fun and face painting for the kids, live music and games for all, and information on Asbury’s community ministries. Purchase your lunch at a food truck: Brother George’s BBQ, Tacos el Guadalajara and an ice cream truck will be on site.

Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-933-4408 or go to <a href="https://www.kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a>.

<strong>St. Mary’s Founders’ Day</strong>

Sunday at St. Mary’s Church, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, marks the 24th Annual Founders’ Day. There’s 8 a.m. coffee and rolls in the parish, 9 a.m. car, truck and bike show, 10 a.m. Mass followed by food, kids activities, bingo and more. At 1 p.m. will be musical entertainment in the church.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.stmaryschurchbeaverville.com" target="_blank">stmaryschurchbeaverville.com</a>.

<strong>St. Peter’s Rummage Sale</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 310 N Meadow St., Grant Park, will host a rummage sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15; and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. The final day will also be half-price day/fill-a-bag day. For more information, call 815-465-6191, or go to <a href="https://www.stpetersgp.org" target="_blank">stpetersgp.org</a>.

<strong>St. Anne’s Rummage Sale</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Parish, 230 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, will be hosting a rummage sale in the parish hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16. Drop-off times for donations are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. They are not accepting TVs, electronics or magazines.