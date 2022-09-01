Church Briefs: Sept. 1, 2022

<strong>New Vision’s Kitchen and Food Pantry</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. tonight, the New Vision community kitchen will be open at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. There will be free meals for everyone.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, New Vision will host its food pantry. The pantry is at 1501 E. Merchant St., and is on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, call 815-231-6758.

<strong>Calvary Bible Church Bible Study</strong>

Calvary Bible Church, at 2387 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais, will host a new three-year Bible course beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. The course will study the nine major biblical beliefs a quarter-year at a time.

The first unit discusses “Has God made Himself Known.” The Bible has been in existence for thousands of years, written by about 40 different authors during a period of about 1,500 years in three different languages. Is this really the valid source of our knowledge of God and any relationship He might have with us?

The teacher, Rev. Judean Benston, will provide copious notes that will handle any questions, doubts or other concerns about what is known as “The Scriptures.” Interested people from any church are invited to participate and still return to their home church for services if desired.

<strong>Manteno United Methodist’s Fall Kick-Off</strong>

At 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Manteno United Methodist Church at 255 W. Second St., Manteno, will host a fall kick-off. Sunday School and Adult Bible Studies will follow the kick off. Go to <a href="https://www.mantenoumc.org" target="_blank">mantenoumc.org</a> for weekly small groups and Bible studies.

<strong>Asbury United Methodist’s Fall Fest</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church will celebrate its Homecoming Sunday with a Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.

Free activities will include inflatable fun and face painting for the kids, live music and games for all and information on Asbury’s community ministries. Purchase your lunch at a food truck: Brother George’s BBQ, Tacos el Guadalajara and an ice cream truck will be on site.

Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-933-4408, or go to <a href="https://www.kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a>.

<strong>Milford Christian Celebrates 50 Years</strong>

The Milford Christian Church in Milford gathered on Aug. 21 to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the construction of their worship center.

The congregation experienced a fire in March 1971, which completely destroyed the church building at the time. That building was located at the corner of Lyle and Grant streets in Milford.

Land became available on the far east side of the community, and the new 8,416 square-foot building, which consisted of a sanctuary and classrooms, was constructed and occupied in July 1972. The minister at the time was Pastor Neil Larimore.

Pastor Larimore was present and shared a history of the building during the Sunday rededication of the building.

The Milford Christian Church continues to be a shining light to the community and all of Iroquois County as it reaches out with the love of Christ to all. We are thankful for all who gave, worked and served in its construction and maintenance over the past 50 years.

The celebration included a special dedication service where a time capsule from 1972 was opened, followed by a cookout in the church’s family life center.