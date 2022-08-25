Church Briefs: Aug. 25, 2022

<strong>Lifehouse’s First Graduation</strong>

Lifehouse of Kankakee County Transitional Recovery Home, located at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will host its first graduation at 1 p.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be Jeff Bennett, McColly Bennett Real Estate.

The Board is proud to introduce the first graduate, Mr. Timothy Cadle. Timothy is a “Shining Example” of change. He has completed and fulfilled all requirements of the program as a productive citizen. He has grown spiritually with Godly values and continues to grow into the man of God he’s called him to be.

The public is invited to join as Lifehouse continues to “Save One Life at a Time.”

For questions, contact Pastor James K. Smith at 763-300-3149.

<strong>Gardening Seminars at Morning Star Baptist</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church, at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting “We Love Gardening and You Will Too!” a series of free gardening seminars all beginning at 11 a.m.

• Saturday, August 27

• Saturday, October 22

Dr. Rodney Alford will be the speaker for all seminars. Seminars will be held at the Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church). Call the church office at 815-939-2100 with any questions.

<strong>St. Peter’s United tailgate service</strong>

At 9 a.m. Sunday, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park will be having a tailgate service where service will be held outside, followed by grilling and games.

<strong>Watseka Methodist Carnival</strong>

Watseka Methodist Church is hosting a free Family Fun Carnival from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 301 South Fourth Street, Watseka. Everyone is welcome.

Activities include inflatable bounce houses and slide, face painting, crafts, games, photo booth and food. The first 100 Kindergarten through eighth grade students attending will receive a free backpack with supplies included.

The purpose for the carnival is reaching out to the community to share God’s love.

— Daily Journal staff report