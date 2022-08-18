Church Briefs: Aug. 18, 2022

<strong>Faith Deliverance Appreciation</strong>

Faith Deliverance Teaching Center, 210 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, will be celebrating Pastor/Teacher Diane Epting 17th Appreciation. The celebration will run Friday through Sunday and will feature four speakers.

• At 6 p.m. Friday is Pastor/Teacher Percy Bobo

• At 6 p.m. Saturday is Pastor Reggie Jones

• At 11 a.m. Sunday is Minister/Teacher Carla Claypool

• At 4 p.m. Sunday is Pastor Jessie Young

The theme is “Blessed of God, Ephesians 1:3.” Food will be served.

Contact Traveas Claypool at 815-351-6591 for more information.

<strong>Maternity BVM’s 175th Anniversary</strong>

Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, located at 308 E. Masile St., Bourbonnais, will be celebrating the church’s 175th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will consist of two celebratory events, and Sunday will be history and worship.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, BVM’s Family, Food & Fun will take place. The celebration will include bounce houses and kids games.

From 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday will be the Taste of BVM, held at the BrickStone Brewery facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. Food and drink tickets will be available at the event.

At 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, Maternity BVM will host a mass in honor of the anniversary.

The mass will be celebrated by Bishop Ronald A. Hicks. Informational guided tours and reception will immediately follow.

For more information on the anniversary events, call 815-933-8285.

<strong>St. Patrick Parish picnic</strong>

The church, located at 119 Market St., Momence, will kick off Sunday celebrations with a 10:30 a.m. bilingual outdoor mass with Ana Rivas and her choir. After the mass, there will be a picnic with music, games and activities.

<strong>Gardening Seminars at Morning Star Baptist</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church, at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting “We Love Gardening and You Will Too!” a series of free gardening seminars all beginning at 11 a.m.

• Saturday, August 27

• Saturday, October 22

Dr. Rodney Alford will be the speaker for all seminars. Seminars will be held at the Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church). Call the church office at 815-939-2100 with any questions.

<strong>Bishop Hicks ordaining 16 deacons</strong>

Bishop Ron Hicks will ordain 16 men to the permanent diaconate at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. The ordination Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s YouTube channel at <a href="https://www.youtu.be/A3P53FQhFWk" target="_blank">youtu.be/A3P53FQhFWk</a>.

The newly ordained deacons will be assigned to their home parishes, which this year includes parishes in the following municipalities: Aurora, Carol Stream, Channahon, Darien, Frankfort, Itasca, Kankakee, Lisle, Mokena, Naperville, Shorewood and Villa Park.

“The call to become a deacon is a gift of service to the people of God,” said Bishop Hicks in a news release. “I am grateful to these candidates to the permanent diaconate for their dedication to the Catholic Church amid their commitment to their family.”

The 16 newly ordained deacons will assist the bishop and his priests in ministries of the Word, Sacraments and Charity. This includes proclaiming the Gospel, leading intercessions, preaching and preparing the altar, celebrating baptisms, leading the faithful in prayer, distributing holy Communion, witnessing marriages and conducting wake and funeral services. Deacons also identify the needs of the poor and underserved and shepherd the Church’s resources to meet those needs.

Diaconate formation requires completion of a comprehensive four-year program through the diocese’s School of Diaconal Formation, which draws faculty members from theology professors of area universities as well as diocesan clergy. The program, which focuses on the human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral dimensions of formation, is mandated by both the Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Please see below for the list of this year’s candidates for the diaconate, their wives (if applicable) and home parishes.

• George and Beth Arocha, St. John Paul II, Kankakee

• Richard and Julie Brewers, St. Ann, Channahon

• Luciano Coson, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville

• Paul and Carisa Dirienzo, St. Anthony, Frankfort

• Anthony and Reetha George, St. Peter the Apostle, Itasca

• John and Donna Hayes, St. Joan of Arc, Lisle

• Peter and Terrie Houtman, St. Raphael, Naperville

• Phillip and Chris Leonard, Corpus Christi, Carol Stream

• Richard and Roberta McCowan, St. Anne, Crest Hill

• Douglas and Amy McIlvaine, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora

• Matthew and Alicia Napoli, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville

• Joseph and Kerry O’Donnell, Our Lady of Peace, Darien

• Stephen and Liz Petrouske, Holy Family, Shorewood

• Mark and Dina Ranieri Jr., St. Alexander, Villa Park

• Rodney and Happy Sindac, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora

• David and Phyllis Stanton, St. Mary, Mokena

This year’s ordination will bring the total number of deacons serving in the Diocese of Joliet to 255.

<strong>St. Rose Monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. The Feast Day of St. Rose of Lima will be commemorated.

Enter through the West door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. The ushers will help with seating. Everyone is welcome.

Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

— Daily Journal staff report