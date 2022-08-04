Church Briefs: Aug. 4, 2022

<strong>Sacred Heart Church scholarship fundraisers</strong>

Sacred Heart Church, at 588 S. 10000W Road, Bonfield, will host a fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parish Hall. Ice cream sundaes and cookies will be served. There also will be Bingo, door prizes, a cash raffle and basket raffles.

<strong>Joint worship in Bonfield</strong>

Bonfield Evangelical UMC and Bonfield Grand Prairie UMC will have a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Quarry in the Bonfield Park — 172 Johnson Ave., Bonfield.

Please bring a lawn chair. Potluck to follow.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Outreach Parade</strong>

Pleasant Grove will have a Outreach Parade at noon Aug. 13.

Those in the parade are asked to line up at 11:30 a.m. at Kankakee Junior High School.

The parade is open to anyone who wants to participate, including churches, individuals, businesses, clubs and organizations.

The parade route is Hillcrest, Marycrest and Hobbie Heights.

The parade will conclude at Pleasant Grove, 487 N. Fairmont Ave. There will be free food, water and soda.

At 10:45 a.m. Aug. 14, there will be an Outdoor Worship Service (under the big tent) on the church grounds and there will be free food, water and soda.

Donations are accepted and can be sent to Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, or call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327.

<strong>New Jackson Tabernacle food giveaway</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the church will be hosting a food giveaway at 668 E. Mulberry St., Kankakee.

<strong>St. Patrick Parish picnic</strong>

The church, located at 119 Market St., Momence, will kick off Aug. 21 celebrations with a 10:30 a.m. bilingual outdoor mass with Ana Rivas and her choir. After the mass, there will be a picnic with music, games and activities.

<strong>Gardening Seminars at Morning Star Baptist</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church, at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting “We Love Gardening and You Will Too!” a series of free gardening seminars all beginning at 11 a.m.

• Saturday, August 27

• Saturday, October 22

Dr. Rodney Alford will be the speaker for all seminars. Seminars will be held at the Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church). Call the church office at 815-939-2100 with any questions.