Church Briefs: July 21, 2022

<strong>Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

Monthly mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. July 29.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.

<strong>International Healing’s food pantry, giveaway</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the International Healing and Deliverance Center will host a free clothing and snack giveaway. International Healing and Deliverance Center is located at 595 S. West Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-933-0630 for more information.

<strong>Sandwich Drive-Thru</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society will host a porkchop sandwich drive-thru in the alley behind the school gym. Enter at north end off of Grove Street in Bradley (signs will direct). Sandwich with chips and applesauce is $8. Add water or can of soda for $1 extra.

All proceeds go to helping make the church more handicap and mobility accessible.

<strong>Love’s Closet</strong>

Manteno Church of God, at 126 E. First St., Manteno, will be hosting a Summer Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to noon July 30, they will be giving away free book bags and school supplies.

Clothing also is available during the year. Those in need can contact Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Sacred Heart Church scholarship fundraisers</strong>

Sacred Heart Church, at 588 S. 10000W Road, Bonfield, will host two fundraisers for the Sacred Heart Catholic Education Scholarship. The first is set for July 21-24 and will be the Annual Multi-Family Garage Sale. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, the garage sale will be at 835 N. Edgemere Drive, Bourbonnais. There will be furniture, clothing, glassware, holiday decorations and more.

The second fundraiser will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Parish Hall. Ice cream sundaes and cookies will be served. There also will be Bingo, door prizes, a cash raffle and basket raffles.

<strong>Gardening Seminars at Morning Star Baptist</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church, at 570 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting “We Love Gardening and You Will Too!” a series of free gardening seminars all beginning at 11 a.m.

• Saturday, July 23

• Saturday, July 30

• Saturday, August 27

• Saturday, October 22

Dr. Rodney Alford will be the speaker for all seminars. Seminars will be held at the Community Center, 525 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church). Call the church office at 815-939-2100 with any questions.

<strong>St. Peter’s United tailgate service</strong>

At 9 a.m. Sunday, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park will be having a tailgate service where service will be held outside, followed by grilling and games.

<strong>Joint worship in Bonfield</strong>

Bonfield Evangelical UMC and Bonfield Grand Prairie UMC will have a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Quarry in the Bonfield Park — 172 Johnson Ave., Bonfield.

Please bring a lawn chair. Potluck to follow.