Church Briefs: June 30, 2022

<strong>Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.

<strong>Vacation Bible School</strong>

At Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School, students will enjoy an interactive, energizing, Bible-based good time as they go on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. They will become Knights and discover how to serve God and God’s mission for their lives. Every day there will be something new to enjoy.

<strong>Location:</strong> Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield

<strong>Ages:</strong> 4-10

<strong>Time, dates, themes:</strong> 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 18 (Crazy Hair/Hat Day), July 20 (Crazy Sock Day), July 22 (Wear Blue)

Our mission this year is Feed the Dragon. We are taking any canned or boxed donations.

Friday night after the opening and activity, we invite all family members to meet at Bonfield Quarry Park for hot dogs, chips and cookies. At about 7 p.m., we are walking to the park with the kids. Parents can stay for opening/activity and walk with us or meet us at the park.

For more information, call 815-802-9805.