Church Briefs: June 16, 2022

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. June 24. Enter through the West door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. Ushers will help with seating. All are welcome.

Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.

<strong>St. Peter’s rummage sale</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, will be hosting a rummage and vendor sale from 5 to 8 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Call 815-465-6191 for more information.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church’s rummage sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Our Savior Lutheran Church will be hosting a rummage and bake sale at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley.

Friday is half-off and Saturday is half-off individual items (or full bag for $5). Some exclusions apply. Bags donated by Berkot’s.

<strong>Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibit</strong>

The Eucharistic Miracles of the World exhibit will be on display at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5 to 7 p.m. today, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in preparation for the Solemnity of Corpus Christy on Sunday.

Masses will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Father Marek Herbut, Pastor of Immaculate Conception-Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Gilman, St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Roberts, hopes that many people, both parishioners and community members, will come to view the featured information about 126 Eucharistic Miracles approved by the Catholic Church. The miracles portrayed in this exhibit occurred in 17 countries.

The Eucharistic Miracle information was put together by Carlos Acutis, a 15-year-old boy from Italy. Carlos died at a young age and was declared a saint because of his devotion to his faith and his devotion to the Eucharist. Father John Hardon, S.J. began the Real Presence Association to promote worship of the Blessed Sacrament. The Association assembled a display of historical information that chronicled the miracles associated with faith and worship of the Blessed Sacrament.

The exhibit though centered in Catholic faith and belief, is open to people of all faiths. Anyone who would like more information about this exhibit can go to <a href="https://www.eucharisticmiraclesexhibit.com" target="_blank">eucharisticmiraclesexhibit.com</a>.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is located at 231 N. Secor St., Gilman.

<strong>Mt. Olive Baptist Church celebrating 47th anniversary</strong>

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Dr., Bradley, will be celebrating their 47th anniversary with a group of guest speakers. All services begin at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Sunday which begins at 3:30 p.m. The church pastor is Rev. Clarence Dailey.

• June 22 — Pastor Shaun Vaughn, Peter’s Rock Baptist Church, Gary, Ind.

• June 23 — Pastor Ernest Rucker, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Kankakee.

• June 24 — Pastor Tom Ivy, New Vision Baptist Church, Kankakee.

• June 26 — Dr., Pastor Clyde Posley, Antioch Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Ind.

<strong>St. Peter’s United tailgate service</strong>

At 9 a.m. June 26, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park will be having a tailgate service where service will be held outside, followed by grilling and games.