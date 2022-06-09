Church Briefs: June 9, 2022

<strong>Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose’s</strong>

Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.

<strong>First Presbyterian garage sale</strong>

The First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood will be participating in Braidwood All Town Garage Sale Days. The sales will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This will take place throughout the town of Braidwood. Homes that are participating will have Mardi Gras Banners out front. Maps available at the First Presbyterian Church on 106 S. Lincoln St.

<strong>Glory Way concert at First Baptist</strong>

At 6 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, 2268 N. State Route 1-17, Momence, will host a concert performance from Glory Way. For more information on the musical group, go to <a href="https://www.glorywayquartet.com" target="_blank">glorywayquartet.com</a>.

A love offering will be collected. Contact the church at 815-472-2812.

<strong>Jesus Night Kankakee</strong>

At 6 p.m. Sunday, Jesus Night Kankakee will be held at Kankakee Trinity Academy, 158 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee. Special guest will be Keith Lawler, Missionary to Cambodia.

Join for a night with people from all churches adoring the person of Jesus as we come together to worship, pray for revival and ignite our hunger for more of Him.

Baptisms also will be performed for those interested. To schedule a baptism, send a message to the Facebook page “Jesus Night Kankakee.”

<strong>St. Peter’s rummage sale</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, will be hosting a rummage and vendor sale from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon June 18.

Call 815-465-6191 for more information.

<strong>Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibit</strong>

The Eucharistic Miracles of the World exhibit will be on display at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5 to 7 p.m. June 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 18 in preparation for the Solemnity of Corpus Christy on June 19.

Masses will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Father Marek Herbut, Pastor of Immaculate Conception-Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Gilman, St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Roberts, hopes that many people, both parishioners and community members, will come to view the featured information about 126 Eucharistic Miracles approved by the Catholic Church. The miracles portrayed in this exhibit occurred in 17 countries.

The Eucharistic Miracle information was put together by Carolos Acutis, a 15-year-old boy from Italy. Carlos died at a young age and was declared a saint because of his devotion to his faith and his devotion to the Eucharist. Father John Hardon, S.J. began the Real Presence Association to promote worship of the Blessed Sacrament. The Association assembled a display of historical information that chronicled the miracles associated with faith and worship of the Blessed Sacrament.

The exhibit though centered in Catholic faith and belief, is open to people of all faiths. Anyone who would like more information about this exhibit can go to <a href="https://www.eucharisticmiraclesexhibit.com" target="_blank">eucharisticmiraclesexhibit.com</a>.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is located at 231 N. Secor St., Gilman.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church’s rummage sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 and 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon June 18, Our Savior Lutheran Church will be hosting a rummage and bake sale at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley.

Friday is half-off and Saturday is half-off individual items (or full bag for $5). Some exclusions apply. Bags donated by Berkot’s.

<strong>St. Peter’s United tailgate service</strong>

At 9 a.m. June 26, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park will be having a tailgate service where service will be held outside, followed by grilling and games.