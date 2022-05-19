Church Briefs: May 19, 2022

<strong>Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, hosts Eucharistic Adoration from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, 1501 E. Merchant St., the food pantry will be available.

<strong>St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Rummage Sale</strong>

Rummage Sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 and May 20. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>13th Annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale</strong>

A garage sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4. The sale is sponsored by First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler, Wilmington.

Everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales at the church and throughout the whole town. Stop by for lunch at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 3, and check out our bake sale. Listing Maps will be available for pick up at the church beginning at 8 a.m. June 2 and throughout the sale dates. For more information, call 815-476-5474.

<strong>First Presbyterian garage sale</strong>

The First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood will be participating in Braidwood All Town Garage Sale Days. The sales will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 and 11. This will take place throughout the town of Braidwood. Homes that are participating will have Mardi Gras Banners out front. Maps available at the First Presbyterian Church on 106 S. Lincoln St.

<strong>St. Peter’s rummage sale</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, will be hosting a rummage and vendor sale June 16-18. Call 815-465-6191 for more information.