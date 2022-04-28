Church Briefs: April 28, 2022

<strong>Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary kick-off</strong>

Maternity BVM Catholic Church, located at 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais, will be celebrating its 175th anniversary in August.

To kick off the milestone, the church will host two events in April, and will pick up again in August with two anniversary celebrations and an anniversary mass.

For more information on the church and events, call 815-933-8285.

<em>•</em> <strong>175th Anniversary Concert at Maternity BVM:</strong> At 6:30 p.m. April 29, the free concert will be held at the church, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, and will be followed by a wine and cheese social hour.

• <strong>Dueling & Dancing:</strong> On April 30, the church is hosting a dueling pianos and dancing event. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The cost is $35 per person, and a cash bar with late night appetizers will be available.

<strong>El Día de los Niños</strong>

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of God John 3:16/Iglesia de Dios Juan 3:16 at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee, will host El Día de los Niños (“Day of the kid”).

The event is open to the community and will feature a drama presented by the children of the church. The day also will include games, food, piñatas and prizes. For more information, call 815-573-8831.

<strong>Architecture presentation at St. Rose’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host a presentation by Andrew Mann at 3 p.m. April 30 in the Chapel. The presentation will highlight the architecture of French Canadian Churches in Canada and in our area.

Mann is a high school senior who has been interested in the French Canadian history of the people and their churches for many years. He has worked with Norma Meier at the French Heritage Museum in Kankakee since he was a young boy.

All are welcome to come and enjoy the show. No reservation or admission charge is required however donations will be accepted.

Come in the west door of the chapel, under the canopy. The elevator is near.

The presentation will be in our French Gothic Chapel. After the show, we will retire to the hall, downstairs, for an early light dinner.

Additionally, Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

<strong>Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM</strong>

Taize Prayer will be held on the first Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais.

This simple, nondenominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.

The First Monday Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Maternity BVM parish.

<strong>Clifton Baptist’s mom’s night</strong>

Clifton Baptist Church at 390 S. Forest St., Clifton, will host a Mom’s Night Out event. At 7 p.m. May 5, the event will feature Glory Way Quartet, who originates from Ohio.

Fellowship and refreshments will be served immediate following the event. A love offering will be taken to help the group offset their travel expenses.

For more information, leave a message at 815-694-2183, or call Christi Mayer 815-405-2572. The church’s mailing address is P.O. Box 484, Clifton, IL 60927.

