Church Briefs: April 21, 2022

<strong>LOVE’s Closet clothing giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Manteno Church of God will host a free clothing giveaway through the church’s clothing ministry, LOVE’s Closet. The giveaway will be held at the church, located at 126 E. First St., Manteno.

Spring/summer clothing available in all sizes for men, women and children. Clothing is also available throughout the year. If anyone is in need of clothing because of adverse circumstances, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Redeeming Life hosting Pastor Appreciation</strong>

Redeeming Life Ministries Church, at 1284 South Fourth Ave., Kankakee, will be honoring its pastor, James Carr Jr., with a Pastor Appreciation Services.

Beginning Friday with guest speaker Kenneth Carr of Clinton, Md., and continuing Saturday with guest speaker Rozell Wofford, of Pine Bluff, Ark.

The theme for the occasion “Just Keep Moving” Philippians 3:14.

<strong>Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary kick-off</strong>

Maternity BVM Catholic Church, located at 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais, will be celebrating its 175th anniversary in August.

To kick off the milestone, the church will host two events in April, and will pick up again in August with two anniversary celebrations and an anniversary mass.

For more information on the church and events, call 815-933-8285.

<em>•</em> <strong>175th Anniversary Concert at Maternity BVM:</strong> At 6:30 p.m. April 29, the free concert will be held at the church, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, and will be followed by a wine and cheese social hour.

• <strong>Dueling & Dancing:</strong> On April 30, the church is hosting a dueling pianos and dancing event. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The cost is $35 per person and a cash bar with late night appetizers will be available.

<strong>Architecture presentation at St. Rose’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host a presentation by Andrew Mann at 3 p.m. April 30 in the Chapel. The presentation will highlight the architecture of French Canadian Churches in Canada and in our area.

Mann is a high school senior who has been interested in the French Canadian history of the people and their churches for many years. He has worked with Norma Meier at the French Heritage Museum in Kankakee since he was a young boy.

All are welcome to come and enjoy the show. No reservation or admission charge is required however donations will be accepted.

Come in the west door of the chapel, under the canopy. The elevator is near.

The presentation will be in our French Gothic Chapel. After the show, we will retire to the hall, downstairs, for an early light dinner.

Additionally, Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

<strong>Clifton Baptist’s mom’s night</strong>

Clifton Baptist Church at 390 S. Forest St., Clifton, will host a Mom’s Night Out event. At 7 p.m. May 5, the event will feature Glory Way Quartet, who originates from Ohio.

Fellowship and refreshments will be served immediate following the event. A love offering will be taken to help the group offset their travel expenses.

For more information, leave a message at 815-694-2183 or call Christi Mayer 815-405-2572. The church’s mailing address is P.O. Box 484; Clifton, Il. 60927.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications being accepted</strong>

Onarga United Methodist Church is currently accepting Barber Scholarship applications.

Application can be obtained by sending an email to <a href="mailto:methodistof@att.net" target="_blank">methodistof@att.net</a> or by U.S. mail at Onarga UMC, 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL 60955-1240. Applications are due by May 31.

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. There’s a minimum grant of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 47 years, 146 scholarship grants totaling nearly $63,577 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. That includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries.

The fund is designed to give preference to those from the Iroquois West school district or were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. Applicants aren’t required to be United Methodist.

Scholarships will be awarded by July 15.