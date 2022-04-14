Church Briefs: April 14, 2022

<strong>Greek Orthodox Church announces Lenten Dialogue series of speakers</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will continue its program, “Orthodox Voices: A Lenten Dialogue Series.”

The speakers include:

<strong>April 15</strong>

Dr. Fran Kostarelos, Governors’ State University — “Reconciling a Career in Anthropology While Seeking to Practice the Orthodox Faith.”

These Salutation services will begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 7:15 p.m., immediately preceding, with a short interval, the speakers.

For further information, call Fr. Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015.

<strong>St. Paul’s Lutheran Holy Week Services</strong>

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be hosting Holy Week Services between the downtown church — 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — and the school — 1780 Career Center Rd., Bourbonnais.

Call 815-932-0312 for more information or go to stpaulslutheran.net. The Reverand is Karl Koeppen and the Associate Pastor Reverand is Roger Drinnon.

Maundy Thursday Worship

• 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 — downtown

Good Friday Worship

• 12:05 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, April 15 — downtown

No worship service on Saturday, April 16.

Easter Sunday Worship

• 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17 — downtown

<strong>New Vision MB Easter events</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday, New Vision will host the last seven words of Jesus. Guest speakers are

Reverend Roger Lane of Liberation Worship Center; Pastor Robert Foster First Union Church in Ford Heights; Pastor Rodney Lake Pembroke Fellowship Church; Reverend David Williams Immanuel Church Chicago; Rev. Tyler Prude Second Baptist; Rev. H Lee Jordan Cornerstone Bible Church Chicago; and Pastor C Ramona Morris of Bethel Church Brooklyn New York.

This will be held at New Vision Church, 1111 E. Chestnut St., Kankakee, with Pastor Tom L. Ivy Sr.

At 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, there will be an Easter Fashion Show and all are welcome to participate. At 1 p.m., there will be a community Easter Egg Hunt with free food, drinks and prizes for all.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Easter Worship</strong>

Plesant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will have a special Easter worship service at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday (April 17). The pastor is Ernest Rucker.

For more information, call 815-549-2327.

<strong>Little Dresses for Africa</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Kankakee, at 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee, will be holding “Little Dresses for Africa” sewing day.

Join us to help sew pillow-case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Please bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information, contact Madonna Raiche 815-592-2534.

<strong>We Stand for Christ Easter Worship</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will host a special Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 17). Services will be immediately followed by a fellowship.

The pastor is James K. Smith and the co-pastor is Darice R. Smith. For more information, call 763-300-3149.

<strong>Immanuel United’s Easter services</strong>

Immanuel United Church of Christ, 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone, will hold Easter services at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, and at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday.

For questions, call 708-258-6966.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Easter services</strong>

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services for Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish will be held at 7 p.m. both days at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E Smith St, Bonfield.

Easter Sunday services are as follows: Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish Sunrise service will be at 6:30 a.m. with a breakfast to follow in the Fellowship Hall with handicap access.

At 8:30 a.m. is Bonfield Evangelical worship with Children’s Sunday School and with 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study. At 10 a.m. will be Grand Prairie Worship. Call 815-802-9805 for more information.

<strong>Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist’s Easter services</strong>

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, at 650 Fairview Dr., Bradley, will host a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Montele A. Crawford and church family of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt on the church grounds. At 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, Mt. Olive will feature a play illustrating the life of Christ.

Pastor Clarence Dailey serves as pastor for Mt. Olive.

<strong>St. Mary’s Church announces Woman of the Year</strong>

St. Mary’s Church in Beaverville has picked Andrea Owens as its Woman of the Year. Owens is a music therapist for UpliftedCare in Bourbonnais. She has been a CCD teacher for four years, a eucharistic minister and money counter and sings in the choir. She will be going up to the Cathedral in Joliet for a special mass honoring her.

<strong>Redeeming Life hosting Pastor Appreciation</strong>

Redeeming Life Ministries Church, at 1284 South Fourth Ave., Kankakee, will be honoring its pastor, James Carr Jr., with a Pastor Appreciation Services.

Beginning Friday, April 22, with guest speaker Kenneth Carr of Clinton, Maryland and continuing Saturday, April 23, guest speaker Rozell Wofford of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The theme for the occasion “Just Keep Moving” Philippians 3:14.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications being accepted</strong>

Onarga United Methodist Church is currently accepting Barber Scholarship applications.

Application can be obtained by sending an email to <a href="mailto:methodistof@att.net" target="_blank">methodistof@att.net</a> or by U.S. mail at Onarga UMC, 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL 60955-1240. Applications are due by May 31.

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. There’s a minimum grant of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 47 years, 146 scholarship grants totaling nearly $63,577 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. That includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries.

The fund is designed to give preference to those from the Iroquois West school district or were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. Applicants aren’t required to be United Methodist.

Scholarships will be awarded by July 15.