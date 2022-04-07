Church Briefs: April 7, 2022

<strong>Maternity BVM food pantry</strong>

From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and from 1 to 2 p.m. every Thursday, the church located at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, holds the Maternity BVM food pantry. Currently the pantry is only collecting nonperishable items. The pantry is on-site just past the rectory. For more information, call 815-933-8285.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bonfield Quarry, 172 Johnson Ave. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. All children ages toddler through 10 are invited to participate in the egg hunt and to stop by and see the Easter Bunny.

<strong>Ashbury United Methodist choir</strong>

The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will perform “Come, Touch the Robe,” an Easter cantata composed by Pepper Choplin, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The cantata will be narrated by Chloe Cunnington, of Kankakee, and directed by Asbury’s director of music Kavin Sampson. The choir will be accompanied by a chamber ensemble. Asbury United Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible, is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Greek Orthodox Church announces Lenten Dialogue series of speakers</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will continue its program, “Orthodox Voices: A Lenten Dialogue Series.”

The speakers include:

<strong>April 8</strong>: Dr. Stephen Case, Olivet Nazarene University — “Some Thoughts on Science and Orthodoxy”

<strong>April 15</strong>: Dr. Fran Kostarelos, Governors’ State University — “Reconciling a Career in Anthropology While Seeking to Practice the Orthodox Faith.”

These Salutation services will begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 7:15 p.m., immediately preceding, with a short interval, the speakers.

For further information, call Fr. Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015.

<strong>St. Paul’s Lutheran Holy Week Services</strong>

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be hosting Holy Week Services between the downtown church — 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — and the school — 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

Call 815-932-0312 for more information or go to stpaulslutheran.net. The reverend is Karl Koeppen and the associate pastor reverend is Roger Drinnon.

<strong>Palm Sunday Worship</strong>

• 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9 — downtown

• 8:30 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Sunday, April 10 — school

Maundy Thursday Worship

• 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 — downtown

<strong>Good Friday Worship</strong>

• 12:05 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, April 15 — downtown

No worship service on Saturday, April 16.

<strong>Easter Sunday Worship</strong>

• 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17 — downtown

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries thrift sale

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, formerly Homestead, located at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will be having a storewide sale from now to Saturday, April 9, at the ministry thrift store.

The thrift store has some new arrivals of merchandise. All furniture will be 50% off, and home décor will be 60% off.

The organization is always accepting gently used furniture and will pick up.

Deliveries for purchased furniture is a small fee of $29 for the surrounding Kankakee area.

For more information, call 763-300-3149. The pastor is James K. Smith and the co-pastor is Darice Smith.

<strong>Eucharistic Adoration Stations of the Cross at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold Eucharistic Adoration from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Please enter through the west door under the canopy. Stations of the Cross will be said at 3:45 p.m. during Lent.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Easter Worship</strong>

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will have a special Easter worship service at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday (April 17). The pastor is Ernest Rucker. For more information, call 815-549-2327.

<strong>We Stand for Christ Easter Worship</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will host a special Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 17). Services will be immediately followed by a fellowship. The pastor is James K. Smith and the co-pastor is Darice R. Smith. For more information, call 763-300-3149.

<strong>Immanuel United’s Easter services</strong>

Immanuel United Church of Christ, 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone, will hold Easter services at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, and at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday. For questions, call 708-258-6966.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Easter services</strong>

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services for Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish will be held at 7 p.m. both days at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E Smith St., Bonfield.

Easter Sunday services are as follows: Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish Sunrise service will be at 6:30 a.m. with a breakfast to follow in the Fellowship Hall with handicap access.

At 8:30 a.m. is Bonfield Evangelical worship with Children’s Sunday School and with 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study. At 10 a.m. will be Grand Prairie Worship. Call 815-802-9805 for more information.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications being accepted</strong>

Onarga United Methodist Church is currently accepting Barber Scholarship applications.

Application can be obtained by sending an email to <a href="mailto:methodistof@att.net" target="_blank">methodistof@att.net</a> or by U.S. mail at Onarga UMC, 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL 60955-1240. Applications are due by May 31.

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. There’s a minimum grant of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 47 years, 146 scholarship grants totaling nearly $63,577 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. That includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries.

The fund is designed to give preference to those from the Iroquois West school district or were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. Applicants aren’t required to be United Methodist.

Scholarships will be awarded by July 15.