Church Briefs: March 31, 2022

<strong>Greek Orthodox Church announces Lenten Dialogue series of speakers</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will continue its program, “Orthodox Voices: A Lenten Dialogue Series.”

These Friday offerings, through April 8, will be composed of talks from and discussions with five Orthodox professionals and academics, sharing their insight on how their Orthodox faith informs the work they do.

The speakers include:

<strong>April 1</strong>

Erik Young, former faculty, Olivet Nazarene University: “A Theology of the Hands”

<strong>April 8</strong>

Dr. Stephen Case, Olivet Nazarene University: “Some Thoughts on Science and Orthodoxy”

These Salutation services will begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 7:15 p.m., immediately preceding, with a short interval, the speakers.

Everyone in the local area is invited to attend either or both parts of each evening’s activities. The parish urges residents to feel free to come just for the lecture but warmly invites them to the Salutations service as well. For further information, call Fr. Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015.

<strong>We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries thrift sale</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, formerly Homestead, located at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will be having a storewide sale from Friday, April 1, to Saturday, April 9, at the ministry thrift store.

The thrift store has some new arrivals of merchandise. All furniture will be 50 percent off, and home décor will be 60 percent off.

The organization is always accepting gently used furniture and will pick up.

Deliveries for purchased furniture is a small fee of $29 for the surrounding Kankakee area.

For more information, call 763-300-3149. The pastor is James K. Smith and the co-pastor is Darice Smith.

<strong>Community Lenten Services</strong>

At 7 p.m. April 6, a Community Lenten Service will be hosted at Herscher United Methodist Church, 274 N. Elm St., Herscher. The pastor/guest speaker will be Linda Michel, certified lay servant at Essex United Methodist Church.

For questions, call Linda Michel at 815-426-6169.

<strong>Eucharistic Adoration/Stations of the Cross at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold Eucharistic Adoration from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Please enter through the west door under the canopy. Stations of the Cross will be said at 3:45 p.m. during Lent.

<strong>St. Joseph’s Pork Chop Sandwich Drive-Thru</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Ministry Center, 260 N. Prairie Ave., Bradley, St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society will be hosting a sandwich drive-thru in the parish hall parking lot.

The cost of a sandwich, chips and apple sauce is $8. Add water or can of soda for $1 extra. For more information, call the church office at 815-939-3573.

<strong>Immanuel United’s Easter services</strong>

Immanuel United Church of Christ, 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone, will hold Easter services at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, and at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday.

For questions, call 708-258-6966.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Bonfield Quarry, 172 Johnson Ave., Bonfield.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. All children ages toddler through 10 are invited to participate in the egg hunt and to stop by and see the Easter Bunny.

<strong>Ashbury Methodist choir</strong>

The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will perform "Come, Touch the Robe," an Easter cantata composed by Pepper Choplin, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The cantata will be narrated by Chloe Cunnington of Kankakee and directed by Asbury's Director of Music, Kavin Sampson. The choir will be accompanied by a chamber ensemble. Asbury United Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible, is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Easter services</strong>

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services for Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish will be held at 7 p.m. both days at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E Smith St, Bonfield.

Easter Sunday services are as follows: Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish Sunrise service will be at 6:30 a.m. with a breakfast to follow in the Fellowship Hall with handicap access.

At 8:30 a.m. is Bonfield Evangelical worship with Children’s Sunday School and with 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study. At 10 a.m. will be Grand Prairie Worship. Call 815-802-9805 for more information.