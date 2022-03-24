Church Briefs: March 24, 2022

<strong>Greek Orthodox Church announces Lenten Dialogue series of speakers</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will continue its program, “Orthodox Voices: A Lenten Dialogue Series.”

These Friday offerings, through April 8, will be composed of talks from and discussions with five Orthodox professionals and academics, sharing their insight on how their Orthodox faith informs the work they do.

The speakers include:

<strong>March 25</strong>

Dr. Fran Kostarelos, Governors’ State University: “Reconciling a Career in Anthropology While Seeking to Practice the Orthodox Faith”

<strong>April 1</strong>

Erik Young, former faculty, Olivet Nazarene University: “A Theology of the Hands”

<strong>April 8</strong>

Dr. Stephen Case, Olivet Nazarene University: “Some Thoughts on Science and Orthodoxy”

These Salutation services will begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 7:15 p.m., immediately preceding, with a short interval, the speakers.

Everyone in the local area is invited to attend either or both parts of each evening’s activities. The parish urges residents to feel free to come just for the lecture but warmly invites them to the Salutations service as well. For further information, call Fr. Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015.

<strong>Community Lenten Services</strong>

At 7 p.m. March 30, a Community Lenten Service will be hosted at Bonfield Grand Prairie, 12408 W. Route 17, Bonfield. The pastor/guest speaker will be Diane Wells, certified lay servant at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.

For questions, call Linda Michel at 815-426-6169.

<strong>Monthly mass/Stations of the Cross at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. Kankakee, will celebrate monthly mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby if needed. Ushers will assist.

Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Please enter through the west door under the canopy. Stations of the Cross will be said at 3:45 p.m. during Lent.

<strong>Bishop Hicks to join Pope in Consecration of Russia, Ukraine</strong>

Bishop Ron Hicks will join Pope Francis in the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday — the Solemnity of the Annunciation — at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.

The 11 a.m. Mass will coincide with Pope Francis’ Mass at 5 p.m. Rome time.

“I wholeheartedly unite with Pope Francis in this act of consecration,” Bishop Hicks said. “I urge all Catholics of the Diocese of Joliet to join me in prayers for peace for our brothers and sisters in Christ in Ukraine.”

Bishop Hicks is also inviting all priests of the diocese to concelebrate the Mass, if they so desire. The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel at <a href="http://youtu.be/GI5IUscepBM" target="_blank">youtu.be/GI5IUscepBM</a> at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Diocese of Joliet serves approximately 565,000 Catholics in 123 parishes and missions in DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall and Will Counties.