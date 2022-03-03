Church Briefs: March 3, 2022

<strong>Concert of Lenten at Annunciation Greek Orthodox</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will host a free Concert of Lenten and Other Renewing Music in its Byzantine-styled sanctuary at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee. Everyone is warmly invited to attend and begin the Lenten season on a warm and communal note.

Members of the parish and their friends will present a wide variety of sacred and secular music, both vocal and instrumental, drawing upon many of the musical traditions that adorn American life and inspire its people. Orthodox liturgical music will be part of the program, drawing from Byzantine and Hebraic roots but so will local folk music that arose from the prairies around us.

This concert will kick-off a new program this year, Orthodox Voices: A Lenten Dialogue Series, held on six consecutive Fridays at Annunciation. The last five Fridays, through April 8, will be composed of talks from and discussions with five Orthodox professionals and academics, sharing their insight on how their Orthodox faith informs the work they do. The schedule of these lectures, to begin March 11, will be announced Monday, the first day of Great Lent in the Eastern Christian world.

Meanwhile, the Orthodox Voices Series will begin this Friday with many Orthodox and other voices joined in song and music. For further information, call Fr. Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015.

<strong>Jesus Night to be held Sunday at Trinity Academy</strong>

Jesus Night will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Kankakee Trinity Academy, 1580 Butterfield Trail in Kankakee.

The gatherings are held once a month and all churches are invited to praise and worship the Lord. Jay Peters has led these gatherings for more than two years.

<strong>Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM</strong>

Taize Prayer will be held on the first Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais.

This simple, nondenominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.

The First Monday Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Maternity BVM parish.

<strong>Community Lenten Services</strong>

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, a Community Lenten Service will be hosted at Herscher United Methodist Church, 274 N. Elm St., Herscher. The pastor/guest speaker will be Pastor Keith Blankenship of Bonfield Grand Prairie Charge.

For questions, contact Linda Michel at 815-426-6169.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications being accepted</strong>

Onarga United Methodist Church is currently accepting Barber Scholarship applications.

Application can be obtained by sending an email to <a href="mailto:methodistof@att.net" target="_blank">methodistof@att.net</a> or by U.S. mail at Onarga UMC, 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL 60955-1240. Application are due by May 31.

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. There’s a minimum grant of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 47 years, 146 scholarship grants totaling nearly $63,577 have been awarded to those pursuing Christan service through full-time work in the church. That includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministeries.

The fund is designed to give preference to those from the Iroquois West school district or were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. Applicants aren’t required to be United Methodist.

Scholarships will be awarded by July 15.