Church Briefs: Jan. 13, 2022

<strong>First Baptist Church sewing dreses for Africa</strong>

First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee, will be holding Little Dresses for Africa sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone can help sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch. For those who don’t sew, there are other things they can do to help.

For more information, contact Madonna Raiche 815-592-2534.

<strong>Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM</strong>

Taize Prayer will be held on the first Mondays of the month at 6 p.m., at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave. in Bourbonnais.

This simple non-denominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.

The First Monday Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Maternity BVM parish.