Catholic Charities opens grant applications for local orgs

Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is now accepting applications for local grants through March 1. The grant program is part of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), which is the national anti-poverty program of the U.S. Catholic Bishops, working to carry out the mission of Jesus Christ “... to bring glad tidings to the poor ... liberty to captives ... sight to the blind and let the oppressed go free. (Luke 4:18),” according to a news release.

Today, CCHD can point to hundreds of CCH-funded organizations which have grown to extend influence in their communities for the common good. CCHD is committed to supporting organizations led by low-income individuals as they work to break the cycle of poverty and improve their communities.

Annual CCHD contributions to support community organizations are made possible by Catholics throughout the United States who contribute to CCHD each year.

To qualify for CCHD funds, applicant organizations must not promote activities that work against Catholic values. CCHD’s grants to local anti-poverty efforts are screened, awarded and monitored in close partnership with local Catholic dioceses. CCHD grants to groups in a local community require the explicit approval of the bishop of that diocese.

To determine if an organization is qualified, review the criteria and guidelines at <a href="https://bit.ly/ccdoj22" target="_blank">bit.ly/ccdoj22</a>. For questions about the criteria or an organization’s qualification, contact cchd@dioceseofjoliet.org.

If an organization meets the criteria and guidelines, complete and mail the grant application by March 1. The application can be downloaded on the criteria and guidelines page.

Organizations will be notified of their initial qualification. Those eligible will be scheduled for an interview by the review committee.

Organizations will receive notification of their final status by June 1 and grants will be awarded in July.

For questions and more information, contact local Catholic Charities DOJ representative Alex Quezada at <a href="mailto:aquezada@dioceseofjoliet.org" target="_blank">aquezada@dioceseofjoliet.org</a> or 815-221-6255.

Applications may be mailed to:

Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet — Blanchette Catholic Center

Office of Human Dignity

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403-8719