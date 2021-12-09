Church Briefs: Dec. 9, 2021

<strong>Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church to host Christmas program</strong>

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Drive in Bradley will host its annual Christmas Program, “Celebrating the Birth of our Risen Savior,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The pastor is the Rev. Clarence Dailey.

<strong>New Vision pantry and dinner</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, New Vision MB Church, at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have its food pantry open. Masks are required and the pantry is first come, first serve.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18, New Vision MB will have a community Christmas dinner at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. All are welcome.

<strong>Asbury UMC holding music concert</strong>

The Joy of Christmas program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

It will include holiday music by the Chancel Choir, the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble, a recorder group, a children’s program and organ selections performed by music director Kavin Sampson.

There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Ebenezer Community United Methodist Church in Cameroon, Africa.

Asbury UMC is handicap accessible.

For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Grand Prairie, Bonfield Evangelical UMC announce Christmas programs</strong>

Grand Prairie UMC’s Christmas program will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, and the Bonfield Evangelical UMC’s will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday Dec 19.

Bonfield Evangelical UMC will host a Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. on Dec 24.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate Christmas Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The historical St. Rose has been decorated for the Christmas season.

Reservations are not required. Masks are required. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. The ushers will show you where to be seated.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservation is required.

<strong>Choices Youth Outreach outwear & toy giveaway</strong>

Choices Youth Outreach International will have their annual Winter Outerwear and Christmas Toy Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Morning Star Youth Center, located at 525 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The program theme is: “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” There will be an open mic, spoken word (poems, rap, praise dance and more).