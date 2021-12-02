Church Briefs: Dec. 2, 2021

<strong>Love Christian hosting book signing</strong>

Love Christian Center is hosting a book signing by author Theresa A. Roberts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec 4. The book is “Why Don’t People Like Me?” The store is located at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Evelyn Harris, wife Pastor Jonath Harris of Love Faith and Deliverance Church, helped facilitate the event. The signing will include complimentary holiday cookies and hot cider. For more information, contact Evelyn Harris at 708-712-2713. For more information on author Theresa A. Roberts, go to <a href="https://www.theresaaroberts.com" target="_blank">theresaaroberts.com</a>.

About the book: “Why Don’t People Like Me? (Becoming the Perfect Me)” includes a journal for reflection and is designed to take readers on a journey through the inner thoughts and deepest hurts of their life. The questions and assessments require readers to be honest and transparent with themselves in order to get real answers and get to the root of issues in their life. This process will also readers identify who they really are and see how everything in their life has purpose.

<strong>Asbury UMC holding music concert</strong>

The Joy of Christmas program will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

It will include holiday music by the Chancel Choir, the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble, a recorder group, a children’s program and organ selections performed by music director Kavin Sampson.

There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Ebenezer Community United Methodist Church in Cameroon, Africa.

Asbury UMC is handicap accessible.

For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Choices Youth Outreach outwear & toy giveaway</strong>

Choices Youth Outreach International will have their annual Winter Outerwear and Christmas Toy Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Morning Star Youth Center, located at 525 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The program theme is: “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” There will be an open mic, spoken word (poems, rap, praise dance and more).

Now accepting winter outerwear, toys and cash to purchase coats. For more information, call 815-386-3246.

<strong>Choices Outreach International food pantry</strong>

From 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Outreach International, in partnership with Genesis Community Ministries, will host a free food pantry at 2100 East Maple St., Kankakee.

All are welcome, for more information please call 815-386-3246. Registration required.

<strong>Maternity BVM Taize Prayer</strong>

Taize Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave, Bourbonnais.

This simple, non-denominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.

First Monday Taize Prayer at Maternity BVM parish will be held Monday, Dec. 6