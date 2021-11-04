Church Briefs: Nov. 4, 2021

<strong>We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries ordination and installation</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee, will have a Ordination and Installation for Pastor James K. Smith, former running back for Kankakee Westview High School, Purdue University; and played professional football with the Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

This will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, followed by food and refreshments from 4 to 5 p.m. The day’s theme is “To Teach God’s Word, 2 Timothy 2:15.”

<strong>Choices Outreach International food pantry</strong>

From 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Outreach International, in partnership with Genesis Community Ministries, will host a free food pantry at 2100 East Maple St., Kankakee.

All are welcome, for more information please call 815-386-3246. Registration required.

<strong>Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church holding craft and vendor fair</strong>

A craft and vendor fair, sponsored by the Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 North Sixth St. in St. Anne.

There will be holiday gifts, hand-made items and gifts for the home. Many home party vendors will also be present. A light lunch will be served.

<strong>The Dorcas Society chili supper</strong>

The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church — 118 N. Pine St., Momence — is holding their annual Chili Supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Dining inside will be available and also carry outs with free delivery within Momence. Call 815-472-2928 to order.

Bowls of chili are $3.50 and homemade desserts are $2.50 each. Free coffee and water for those dining in.

This event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial. Proceeds will be used for floor covering in the church.

<strong>St. Peter’s United Church hosting turkey supper</strong>

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ — 310 North Meadow, Grant Park — will be hosting a turkey supper.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Adults are $14, kids 6-12 are $8, under 6 is free. All carry outs are $14. Call 815-465-6191 for more information.

<strong>St. Rose Cash Bash</strong>

The annual Spirit of St. Rose cash bash and draw down will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Knights of Columbus, located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets are $100 and entitle two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks and the chance to win cash prizes. Entertainment will be from A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.

There will be raffles, auctions, games and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 815-592-9189 or 815-932-6432.

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist rummage sale</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13, Sheldon United Methodist Church — 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon — will be hosting a holiday/winter rummage sale.

Lunch and a bake sale also will be available. Come shop for holiday gists, household needs, winter clothing and coats for everyone.