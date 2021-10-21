Church Briefs: Oct. 21, 2021

<strong>American Lutheran Church offering grief support group</strong>

A new grief support group begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at American Lutheran Church, led by Pastor Patrick Jenkins.

All are welcome to begin attending our GriefShare group at any point. Each session is “self-contained,” so you don’t have to attend in sequence. You will be able to pick up any sessions missed in the next 13-week cycle.

Go to <a href="https://bit.ly/alcgriefshare" target="_blank">bit.ly/alcgriefshare</a> to learn about what you can expect from GriefShare and consider sharing this opportunity with people in your life who may benefit from a support group.

Contact Pastor Patrick at <a href="mailto:pastor@alcbourbonnais.org" target="_blank">pastor@alcbourbonnais.org</a> or call/text 605-419-2152 to sign up or with questions.

<strong>Westbrook Church of the Nazarene hosting global missionaries</strong>

Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, 900 W. Jeffery St. in Kankakee, will host Chris and Julie Branstetter, global missionaries, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Branstetters have served in the Far East for 15 years.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel hosting monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 29. Reservations are not required.

Masks are required if you are not vaccinated, and optional if you are vaccinated. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by. The ushers will show you where to be seated.

Eucharustic adoration is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Please enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required if you are not vaccinated, optional if you are vaccinated. No reservation is necessary.

<strong>Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church holding craft and vendor fair</strong>

A craft and vendor fair, sponsored by the Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, is being held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 North Sixth St. in St. Anne.

There will be holiday gifts, hand-made items and gifts for the home. Many home party vendors will also be present. A light lunch will be served.

<strong>College Church of the Nazarene holding dedication ceremony</strong>

After a five-year construction project, College Church of the Nazarene, on University Avenue in Bourbonnais, will be unveiling the new remodel and expansion to the church on Sunday.

There will be dedication ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. during worship services, and there will be a ribbon cutting at 10:10 a.m. on the new plaza. The church is located at 200 University Avenue.