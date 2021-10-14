Church Briefs: Oct. 14, 2021

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor</strong>

The members of Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais, recently announced and welcome its new pastor, Steve Hudspath.

The Rev. Hudspath is about to graduate from Saint Paul’s Theological Seminary in Kansas City. For the past several years, he has been the minister of the First United Methodist Church in Johnson City, Ill.

Hudspath has been married for 41 years to his wife, Tina. They have seven children: a daughter Cynthia (Cindy) and six sons Matthew, Benjamin, Samuel, Keith, Quentin and Zechariah. They have 18 grandchildren, ages 19 to 1. They were foster parents for 28 years and fostered 58 children and adopted four, two sets of brothers.

Before becoming a full-time minister, Hudspath worked for Solo Cup for 30 years and four years as a custodian in a grade school. His education coupled with his experience in the workforce and his obvious concern for the care of others has led him to his ministry, which he enjoys today. He enjoys mission work and has been involved in numerous community service projects.

“I look forward to participating in what God has planned for Grace Community United Methodist Church,” he said.

All are welcome to join Grace Community for any of its weekend worship services (5 p.m. Saturday and at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday).

<strong>St. Rose having rosary rally</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., in Kankakee, will have its Rosary Rally at noon on Saturday in the parking lot facing Station Street.

Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain the rally will be inside the chapel.

<strong>American Lutheran Church offering grief support group</strong>

A new grief support group begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at American Lutheran Church, led by Pastor Patrick Jenkins.

All are welcome to begin attending our GriefShare group at any point. Each session is “self-contained,” so you don’t have to attend in sequence. You will be able to pick up any sessions missed in the next 13-week cycle.

Go to <a href="https://bit.ly/alcgriefshare" target="_blank">bit.ly/alcgriefshare</a> to learn about what you can expect from GriefShare and consider sharing this opportunity with people in your life who may benefit from a support group.

Contact Pastor Patrick at <a href="mailto:pastor@alcbourbonnais.org" target="_blank">pastor@alcbourbonnais.org</a> or call/text 605-419-2152 to sign up or with questions.

<strong>Watseka Area Food Pantry receives blanket donation</strong>

The Watseka Area Food Pantry once again received over 40 blankets made by Beverly Davidson from Gray’s Lake. Davidson has made these gifts and delivered them for the last five years when she visits the Watseka area with the Illinois Indian RV Club. The blankets are for children and adults who attend the food pantry — a blessing to the community.

The Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the Watseka Methodist Church at 301 South Fourth Street in Watseka. People residing in Iroquois County who are food insecure may call 815-432-0122 from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.