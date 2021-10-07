Church Briefs: Oct. 7, 2021

<strong>New Vision food pantry</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow, there will be a food pantry at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. A mask must be worn.

<strong>Calvary Community Church hosting women’s retreat</strong>

Calvary Community Church, 500 Gladiolus St. in Momence, is hosting a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its church.

Attendees will hear author and speaker, the Rev. Marli Brown, as she shares about “Monumental Moments: A Changed Life” in her presentation.

Registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. To register for the event, call the church office at 815-472-2023 or checks can be mailed to the church.

Please include an email, if possible. In addition, Marli and Randy Brown will be in concert at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

<strong>Asbury UMC selling lasagna dinners to go</strong>

The United Methodist Women of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling Lasagna Dinners to Go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Dinners are $7 for two pieces and breadsticks or $14 for four pieces with breadsticks.

Pre-orders are necessary. To order, choose a pick up time: No. 1, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; or No. 2, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Send a check for your dinners (payable to United Methodist Women), your name and pick-up time to Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

Orders must be placed by Oct. 11. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Manteno Church of God clothing giveaway</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Manteno’s Church of God — 126 E First St., Manteno — Love’s Closet will be giving away free winter clothing for anyone in need.

For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Public Square Rosary Rally</strong>

At noon on Oct. 16 at St. Margaret Mary Church on Main Street in Herscher, a public rally to pray for world peace will be held. Bring a lawn chair. This will be moved inside the church if there is inclement weather.

For more information, contact Jackie Eberle at 815-421-4048.