Church Briefs: Sept. 23, 2021

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday. Reservations are not required. Face masks are required for all, regardless of vaccination status. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Ushers will help to seat worshipers.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are advised. No reservation is required.

Blessing of the animals will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 near the Prayer Garden. Oct. 4 is the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.

<strong>Clifton Baptist Church to host revival</strong>

Clifton Baptist Church, 390 W. Forest St. in Clifton, will host a church revival, guest evangelist will be Dr. Kenneth McEastland.

The revival will begin at 7 p.m., nightly, Sept. 27 to 29. There will be a special musical guest.

<strong>Pembroke Gospel Musical set for this weekend</strong>

The Pembroke Gospel Musical featuring local gospel artists and musicians is being held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Main and Central (4-Way Gas) in Hopkins Park.

The musical is being hosted by: 4-Way Gas & Deli and Children, Arts, Recreation, Enrichment, and Social Services (C.A.R.E.S.). There will be a tribute to Seniors Citizens. Everyone is invited and bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call Ms. Singleton at 815-944-5475 or Julia Brewer at 815-450-1392.

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church to hold rummage sale</strong>

A rummage sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Use the alley entrance.

Proceeds will benefit the Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran holding rummage sale</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Bradley will be holding a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 2.

Individual items will be marked half off and a full bag of items is $5. The bags will be provided through a donation from Berkots. Masks and social distancing will be required in accordance with state mandates.