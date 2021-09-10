Bradley church having rummage sale, 9/11 memorial

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Bradley First Church of the Nazarene and Kankakee Emblem Club 414 will host a Fall Bazaar & Rummage Sale at 195 N. Douglas Ave., Bradley.

The sale will take place rain or shine and will include rummage sale items, baked goodies, tamales ($5 for six or $10 for a dozen) and a fall mum sale.

Additional vendors include: Jackie’s Blissful Bling, Independent Paparazzi Consultant, Crafts by & Hearts Co., Jee’s Toys & Collectibles, Scentsy, Crafts by Cricket.

There will be a 9/11 memorial display that includes a memorial tree, where participants can add a ribbon in memory of a loved one or to show support for families, first responders and the country. Kankakee Emblem Club will be collecting worn or tattered U.S. flags for proper disposal.