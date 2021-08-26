Church Briefs: Aug. 26, 2021

<strong>St. Rose to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Reservations are not required. Masks are required if you are not vaccinated, and optional if you are vaccinated.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. St. Rose will be celebrating its third anniversary as a chapel and the feast of its patron, St. Rose of Lima. After the Mass, the new prayer garden will be dedicated and a reception will follow in the lower hall.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are optional if you are vaccinated. No reservation is necessary.

<strong>Pastor to be guest at Pembroke Days</strong>

The Rev. Rodney Lake, pastor of Pembroke Fellowship Church, along with his congregation, will be the guest at 11 a.m. on Sunday as the Pembroke Days, 144 years strong, conclude its events.

The service will be held at the Martin Luther King Park. Bring your lawn chairs.

<strong>No More Excuses meeting is every week</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries Lifehouse, 1230 S. East Ave. in Kankakee (old Homestead building), meets from 5 to 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday for No More Excuses meeting. Why? Because we all have issues and must talk about them.

The purpose of the meeting is to overcome, to encourage, challenge and inspire others to find solutions to their issues in life.

The meeting is spiritually based. The facilitator is Minister James K. Smith, and the co-facilitator is Alonzo Cephus.

If you need a ride, please contact one day prior to the meeting: 763-300-3149 or 815-304-4633.

Donations are being accepted for appliances, furniture, toys and housewares.