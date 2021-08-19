Church Briefs: Aug. 19, 2021

<strong>Faith Deliverance Teaching Center holding appreciation</strong>

The Faith Deliverance Teaching Center at 210 N. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee will be honoring Pastor Diane Epting on her 16th Year Appreciation this weekend.

Speakers for the weekend will be Pastor Annquida Barnes from WBFOM in Kankakee at 6 p.m. Friday; Pastor Jesse Young from Christ Temple in Kankakee at 6 p.m. Saturday; Assistant Pastor Kelly Anthony from FDTC in Kankakee at 11 a.m. Sunday; and Carla White from FDTC in Kankakee at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Food will be served. For more information, contact Robert Barnes at 815-822-6501.

<strong>St. Rose to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. Reservations are not required. Masks are required if you are not vaccinated, and optional if you are vaccinated.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. St. Rose will be celebrating its third anniversary as a chapel and the feast of its patron, St. Rose of Lima. After the Mass, the new prayer garden will be dedicated and a reception will follow in the lower hall.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are optional if you are vaccinated. No reservation is necessary.