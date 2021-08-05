Church Briefs: Aug. 5, 2021

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 6, New Vision will host its food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The pantry is first come, first serve and will practice social distancing. Masks are requested.

<strong>Mt. Olive Baptist Church hosting back-to-school bash</strong>

Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 650 Fairview Drive in Bradley will be holding a back-to-school bash from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the church parking lot.

School supplies will be given away while supplies last. All are welcome.