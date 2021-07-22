Shaw Local

Church News

Church Briefs: July 22, 2021

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>St. Rose Chapel to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on July 30. No reservations are required. Masks are required only for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Some seats will be marked for social distancing if needed. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by.

Eucharistic adoration is held 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. No reservations are required. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated.