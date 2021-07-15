Church Briefs: July 15, 2021

<strong>First Baptist Church holding Little Dresses for Africa sewing day</strong>

First Baptist Church of Kankakee at 1756 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee will be holding Little Dresses for Africa sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

You can help sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Please bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things one can do to help.

For more information, contact Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.

<strong>Zion Lutheran Church holding ice cream social</strong>

The annual ice cream social at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church on Illinois Route 17, just east of Herscher Road.

In addition to the ice cream, there will be barbecue and ham sandwiches, chips, applesauce, potato salad, pies, cakes, cookies and other desserts.

Everyone is welcome. There will be a free will donation.