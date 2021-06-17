Church Briefs: June 17, 2021

<strong>St. Rose Chapel holding garage sale</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, is holding a garage sale inside and under the canopy on June 25 and 26.

It will have Early Bird sales on from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 25, following 6 p.m. Mass. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 26. There are many seasonal decorations, furniture items, St. Rose treasures and unique articles.

Everything is priced for quick sale.

<strong>St. Rose Chapel celebrating monthly Mass</strong>

Monthly Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on June 25. Reservations are no longer required. Masks are optional if you are vaccinated.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by. Those attending may sit anywhere, but there will be a roped-off section for those who would rather be socially distant.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. No reservation is necessary.

Virtual adoration has been discontinued for the warmer months. It will resume at the beginning of Advent.

<strong>New Vision Church</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, New Vision Church will be holding a food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. They will be practicing social distancing.