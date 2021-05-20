Church Briefs: May 20, 2021

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel celebrating monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on May 28. Reservations are required because of COVID restrictions.

To reserve a seat, call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. The call will be the reservation. There will not be a return call. Name, number in party and phone number are required. Everyone must wear a facemask, observe social distancing and sanitize their hands. Ushers will seat everyone. Enter through the west door, under the canopy. The elevator is close by.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservation is necessary.

Virtual adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.

<strong>Sunday services for First UMC in Grant Park</strong>

First United Methodist Church, 110 Maple St., Grant Park, holds its services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The pastor is Amy Smith.

“Open hearts, open minds, open doors.”