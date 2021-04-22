Church Briefs: April 22, 2021

<strong>St. Rose celebrating monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on April 30. Reservations are required because of COVID restrictions.

To reserve a seat, call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. The call will be the reservation. There will not be a return call. Name, number in party and phone number are needed.

Only 100 people will be admitted because of COVID mitigations. Everyone must wear a facemask, observe social distancing and sanitize their hands. Ushers will seat everyone. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservation is necessary.

Virtual adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.