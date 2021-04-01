Church Briefs: April 1, 2021

<strong>St. Paul’s Lutheran Church announces Holy Week schedule</strong>

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will be holding its Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. today. Good Friday worship is at 12:05 p.m. and 7 p.m. There’s no worship service on Saturday.

Easter Sunday worship services are at 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. All Holy Week services are in Downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Peoples Church in Bourbonnais hosting Churches that Heal program</strong>

Peoples Church at 6644 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, is hosting Churches that Heal from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Cost is $15, which includes breakfast, lunch and materials.

Churches That Heal is geared to equip and resource church and community leaders to become those who help others: recover from past wounds, grow in biblical freedom and become advocates for the healing of others.

Sessions are both video and live instruction using Churches That Heal materials by Dr. Henry Cloud. Churches That Heal is a down-to-earth plan to help you and your congregants recover from wounds from your past and grow more into the image of God.

For more information or to register, text Heal to 815-248-5979.