Church Briefs: March 18, 2021

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel holding monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on March 26. Reservations are required because of COVID precautions.

To reserve a seat call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. The call will be the reservation, and there will not be a return call. Name, number in party and phone number are needed.

Only 100 people will be admitted because of COVID mitigations. Everyone must wear a facemask, observe social distancing and sanitize their hands. Ushers will seat everyone. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon from at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservations are required for adoration.

Virtual Adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon from on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.

<strong>Mt. Olive will host a Holy Week Revival</strong>

Mt. Olive will host a Holy Week Revival for three nights.

<ul><li>Wednesday, March 31, guest speaker, The Rev. Shawn Vaughn, St. Peter’s Rock, Gary, Ind.</li><li>Thursday, April 1, guest speaker, The Rev. Derrick Wallace, Trinity Baptist Church, Kankakee.</li><li>Friday, April 2, guest speaker, The Rev. Ronald Bartlett, Zion Gate Baptist Church, Kankakee.</li></ul>

The theme for the revival: Celebrating the Risen Savior. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each day.