Church Briefs: Feb. 18, 2021

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel holding monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. Ashes will be distributed during the Mass.

Reservations are required because of COVID precautions. Call 815-573-5455 and leave a message with name, number in party and phone. The call will be the reservation. The chapel doesn’t call back. Only 100 people will be admitted because of COVID restrictions.

Everyone must wear a face mask and all will be given hand sanitizer and safety instructions upon arriving and be taken to their seat. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door, and masks are required. No reservations are required for adoration. Virtual adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.