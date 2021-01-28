Church Briefs: Jan. 28, 2021

<strong>Peoples Church hosting Financial Peace classes</strong>

Peoples Church will be hosting Financial Peace University class starting on Feb. 10. The class will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 21 at the Legacy Center.

For more information and to sign up for the class, visit bit.ly/3s7hjla. Elementary age child care is available. Classes usually last about two hours. Childcare will be provided for free.

Financial Peace University is the nine-lesson class that will teach attendees how to pay off debt, save and invest for the future.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel resuming eucharistic adoration</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will resume live eucharistic adoration from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon. It resumed this week.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservations are required for adoration. Hand sanitizing and social distancing are observed. Virtual adoration will continue from 1 to 2 p.m.

p.m. every Wednesday afternoon on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.