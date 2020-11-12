Church Briefs: Nov. 12, 2020

<strong>Sheldon UMC to host fall-winter rummage sale</strong>

The Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. Fifth St. in Sheldon, will host its fall-winter rummage sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The church is at the corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets, and the event takes place in the basement. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

There have been many new donations since the last sale, with this sale featuring glassware, dishes, kitchen items; clothing for men, women and children; lots of winter coats, lamps, bedding, tools, shoes, purses, toys, books, framed art and technology items.

There will also be a raffle for 10 baskets which have been put together by church members. The drawing will take place on Saturday, and winners will called. All proceeds go toward church repairs.

<strong>Calvary Community Church hosting women’s retreat</strong>

Calvary Community Church, 500 Gladiolus St. in Momence, is hosting a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marli Brown. Brown is an author and will share about her book, “Warring Well: Battling in the Spiritual Realm.”

Registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. To register for the event, call Donna at 815-545-2050.

<strong>Concert with Randy and Marli Brown</strong>

A concert with Randy and Marli Brown will be 10 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Community Church, 500 Gladiolus St., Momence.

Enjoy a morning of uplifting music along with a word for thought presented by Randy and Marli Brown. A love-offering will be taken to help cover the many expenses of ministry.