Church Briefs: Oct. 29, 2020

<strong>St. Rose of Lima to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Reservations are required.

Please call 815-573-5455 and leave a message with name, number in party and a phone number. The call will be your reservation. Only 100 people will be admitted because of COVID restrictions. Everyone must wear a face covering. Safety instructions will be given upon arrival, and seats will be assigned.

Enter through the west door by the elevator as usual.

Eucharistic adoration will be held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday. Please note the time change. Enter through the West door and wear a mask. No reservations are required for adoration.

<strong>Wesley UM to host Trunk R Treat</strong>

Wesley United Methodist Church at 500 N. Cleveland St. in Bradley is holding a drive-thru Trunk R Treat from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the north parking lot.

Everyone is invited to stop by for some candy and enjoy the fun.

<strong>Fall festival set at Morning Star church</strong>

KANKAKEE — Morning Star Baptist Church will host a Family Fall Festival in its community center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The event will be 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and all who attend will be required to wear a face mask. Sealed treats will be provided to children under the age of 13 years.

<strong>Fish fry to benefit Calvary Lutheran Preschool</strong>

WATSEKA — A drive-thru only fish fry with all the trimmings will benefit the Calvary Lutheran Church’s preschool program.

The event at the Watseka church will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The Calvary-style codfish meal includes cod fish, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, cookies and bottled water.

A freewill offering will be accepted for the preschool’s needed supplies and equipment. Cars are asked to line up in the church parking lot at 120 E. Hickory St., Watseka. Church workers will come to the cars to take orders and deliver the meals to them. The event is open to the community.

<strong>Church’s annual Greek Festival set for Nov. 8</strong>

KANKAKEE — From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 85th annual Greek Food Festival at the Brickstone Brewery Production Facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. This will be a drive-thru event.

The familiar menu lineup will feature three full dinners: juicy shish-kabob (Souvlaki), world-famous Greek chicken; and spanakopita (Spinach Pie). There will also be a to-go package of mouth-watering Greek pastries. Each of these four platters is priced at $10.

There will also be Greek music to entertain drive-up customers, local musicians playing live music as well, a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale, and the traditional cash raffle, with winners festively drawn this year on Saint Nicholas Day, Dec. 6.

Brickstone Brewery, just around the corner from the Brickstone Restaurant, will be the site for this drive-thru event. With plenty of room for several lanes of traffic, visitors will be able to drive in, make their selections, pay (cash only), and receive their fresh food in a matter of minutes, while parish members facilitate all parts of their experience.

All proceeds from this this event will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a planned neighborhood beautification program.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish was founded and built 95 years ago at its historic location at 296 N. Washington Ave. in Kankakee, by an enterprising group of Greek immigrant business owners and their families.

<strong>Grab a lasagna for dinner tonight at Asbury church</strong>

KANKAKEE — The United Methodist Women of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling lasagna dinners to go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Two sizes are available: 2 pieces for $6 or 4 pieces for $12. Both include breadsticks.

When you arrive at the church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., park in a numbered space and call the church office at 815-933-4408 and your order will be delivered to your car. For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408. Proceeds will benefit the United Methodist Women’s mission pledge.