Church Briefs: Oct. 22, 2020

<strong>St. Rose of Lima to celebrate monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Reservations are required.

Please call 815-573-5455 and leave a message with name, number in party and a phone number. The call will be your reservation. Only 100 people will be admitted because of COVID restrictions. Everyone must wear a face covering. Safety instructions will be given upon arrival, and seats will be assigned.

Enter through the west door by the elevator as usual.

Eucharistic adoration will be held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday. Please note the time change. Enter through the West door and wear a mask. No reservations are required for adoration.

<strong>Wesley UM to host Trunk R Treat</strong>

Wesley United Methodist Church at 500 N. Cleveland St. in Bradley is holding a drive-thru Trunk R Treat from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the north parking lot.

Everyone is invited to stop by for some candy and enjoy the fun.