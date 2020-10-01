Church Brief: Oct. 1, 2020

<strong>Second Baptist Church celebrating pastor’s anniversary</strong>

KANKAKEE — The Second Baptist Church at 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee will be celebrating the 26th anniversary of Pastor Tyler Prude at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

<strong>Adoration time changed at St. Rose</strong>

The Eucharistic Adoration at St. Rose of Lima Chapel at 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will be held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday, starting on Oct. 14. No reservations are required.

Use west entrance under the canopy. Face covering is required.