Church Briefs: Sept. 3, 2020

<strong>Diocese of Joliet to install new bishop</strong>

JOLIET — The Diocese of Joliet is inviting all the people of the Diocese of Joliet and throughout the church to join it in celebrating the installation later this month of the new bishop, Most Rev. Ronald A. Hicks.

On the eve of the installation, Hicks will join priests for a Vespers Service of Welcome at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. This will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Hicks will be installed as the sixth Bishop of Joliet by the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, the Most Rev. Archbishop Christopher Pierre, at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. The installation Mass will also take place at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.

Due to the gathering limitations in place during COVID-19, participation will be by invitation only.

Both events will be livestreamed for all at dioceseofjoliet.org/

Hicks will begin his service to the Diocese of Joliet on Sept. 30. Correspondence and invitations to activities, or requests for appointments on or after that date should be submitted to Julie Grzadzinski, administrative assistant to the Bishop, at jgrzadzinski@dioceseofjoliet.org or at the Blanchette Catholic Center, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403. The phone number is 815-221-6185.

<strong>Church giving away masks</strong>

Iglesia de Dios Juan Church at 371 E. Court St. in Kankakee will be giving away free face masks and a small gift for children.

For more information or details, call Pastora Aramelinda Velasquez at 815-573-8831.