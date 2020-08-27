Church Brief: Aug. 27, 2020

<strong>St. Rose to hold Mass on Friday</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will have monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Reservations are required because of COVID-19 precautions. Call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. A name, number in party and phone number are needed. Only 100 people will be admitted because of restrictions.

Everyone must wear a face covering. Safety instructions will be given when arriving, and patrons will be taken to their seats. Enter through the west door under the canopy as usual. The elevator is just inside this entrance.

<strong>Free COVID-19 testing available at St. John</strong>

KANKAKEE — St. John Paul II Parish will be the site of a temporary drive-thru for COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Aug. 24 through Sunday in the Settles Center parking lot, 907 S. 9th St., Kankakee.

Tests will be conducted via nasal swabs and test results will be avaiable withing four to seven days.

Bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance. There will be no cost for testing. The testing will be available for anyone whether or not they are showing symptoms.